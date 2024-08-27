Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

SeeTickets has revealed a list of rules for people who want to buy Oasis tickets when they go on general sale at 9am on Saturday.

The Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, have announced the iconic 1990s band has reformed for tour across the UK and Ireland with gigs at Heaton Park in Manchester, Wembley in London, Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Cardiff Stadium in Cardiff and Croke Park in Dublin in 2025.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 8am for the Croke Park gigs and 9am for the UK events on Saturday and SeeTickets is one of a number of sellers with an allocation.

Liam and Noel Gallagher are to go on tour as Oasis again (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Fans will be able to secure the biggest allocation at Ticketmaster but SeeTickets will give fans another opportunity to buy tickets. The seller has now revealed the rules buyers will face when they log on to buy their tickets to see the first Oasis gigs for 16 years.

Fans will first need to register for a SeeTickets account or sign in to an already created account. To buy Oasis tickets buyers will also need up to date card and address information for the buyer.

For those who beat the queue and are able to buy tickets will be able to buy four per household and tickets will only be allowed to resell the tickets for face value via official resale channels, SeeTickets has confirmed. Buyers who try to sell tickets via social media or unofficial sales platforms could see the tickets voided.

For gigs taking place in stadiums the venues will not allow people under the age of 14 onto the pitch, while anybody aged 14-15 will need to be accompanied by an adult in order to attend.

Ticket prices for the tour have not yet been revealed with fans expecting to pay upwards of £100 for a ticket. Rumours have suggested ticket prices could be as high as £150 for one of the most hotly anticipated reunion tours of the year. Prices are set to be revealed on Saturday morning and SeeTickets has confirmed there will be a £2.50 fee for anybody buying tickets online.

You can buy tickets at SeeTickets on Saturday 31 August here.