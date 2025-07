This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Put the last of that 2025 monthly planner to good use by organising your concert schedule for the rest of 2025

As the year passes the midway point and festivals are coming and going, why not plan your next concert in Scotland ahead of time?

From names such as Oasis, Bob Dylan and Chappell Roan through to up-and-coming acts and cult favourites, there is a lot to choose from - we’ve picked over 250 in fact.

Here’s our picks of the concerts still coming to Scotland before the end of the year.

With TRNSMT 2025 kicking off today at Glasgow Green, and the summer festival season drawing to a close by the end of August, now might be an ideal time to plan ahead and decide ‘what’s next’ when it comes to picking up tickets to your next show...

… and we’re not joking when we say there is plenty left to come to Scotland before the year comes to a close.

Be it huge global superstars performing at stadiums and arenas throughout the remaining months such as Oasis, Chappell Roan, and AC/DC, to homegrown heroes like Franz Ferdinand and Idlewild making the rounds, we’ve taken a look over at Ticketmaster, Bandsintown, and TicketWeb to bring you over 250 concerts across the region that might help fill out the rest of your 2025 diary.

Many shows still have tickets available – for now at least – and we’ve cast our net not just across Glasgow and Edinburgh but some noteworthy performances further afield.

So, with that in mind, what caught our eye when it comes to the hundreds of shows still to come to Scotland before the end of the year? Find out below!

What big concerts are still to come in Scotland before the end of 2025?

All information correct as of writing

July 2025

July 13 2025: The Lathums - King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

July 14 2025: Allie X - Oran Mor, Glasgow

July 18 2025: Deacon Blue - Peterson Seabase, Aberdeen

July 19 2025: The Reytons - Galvanizers Yard SWG3, Glasgow

July 21 2025: The Cribs - TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

July 21 2025: Kaiser Chiefs - Peterson Seabase, Aberdeen

July 22 2025: Leon Bridges - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

July 23 2025: Alice Cooper - Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh

July 23 2025: Kasabian - Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

July 23 2025: Lil Tecca - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

July 23 2025: Os Mutantes - Oran Mor, Glasgow

July 29 2025: PiL - Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

July 30 2025: Anastacia - Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

July 31 2025: Teenage Fanclub - Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

August 2025

August 1 2025: Natasha Beddingfield - Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

August 2 2025: CamelPhat - Galvanizers Yard SWG3, Glasgow

August 6 2025: Public Service Broadcasting - Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

August 7 2025: elbow - Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

August 8 2025: Oasis - Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

August 8 2025: elbow - Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

August 9 2025: Oasis - Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

August 9 2025: elbow - Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

August 12 2025: Oasis - Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

August 12 2025: Stiff Little Fingers - Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

August 12 2025: Snot - Slay Glasgow, Glasgow

August 12 2025: Redman - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

August 12 2025: sunglazer - Cathouse, Glasgow

August 13 2025: Billy Ocean - Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

August 13 2025: Franz Ferdinand - Galvanizers Yard SWG3, Glasgow

August 14 2025: Jack Savoretti - Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

August 15 2025: The Sisters of Mercy - Kelvingrove Bandstand, Glasgow

August 19 2025: Wallows - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

August 20 2025: The Maccabees - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

August 20 2025: Folk Bitch Trio - King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

August 21 2025: ACDC - Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh

August 22 2025: Sam Fender - Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh

August 25 2025: David Gray - Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh

August 26 2025: Chappell Roan - Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh

August 28 2025: Father John Misty - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

August 28 2025: Sofia Isella - TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

August 29 2025: Father John Misty - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

August 31 2025: Hilltop Hoods - TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

August 31 2025: Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group - Festival Theatre Edinburgh, Edinburgh

September 2025

September 3 2025: Lowkey - Warehouse SWG3, Glasgow

September 4 2025: PAWS - McChuills, Glasgow

September 5 2025: Wolfgang Flur - Warehouse SWG3, Glasgow

September 6 2025: Midland - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

September 9 2025: Dinosaur Pile-Up - Glasgow Garage, Glasgow

September 9 2025: Belinda Carlisle - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 10 2025: Belinda Carlisle - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

September 10 2025: Daði Freyr - The Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow

September 10 2025: Lewis Capaldi - P&J Live, Aberdeen

September 11 2025: Tom Grennan - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

September 11 2025: Poison The Well - Glasgow Garage, Glasgow

September 11 2025: Lewis Capaldi - P&J Live, Aberdeen

September 13 2025: Lewis Capaldi - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

September 14 2025: Lewis Capaldi - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

September 15 2025: Tom Grennan - P&J Live, Aberdeen

September 16 2025: Riley Green - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

September 17 2025: Flyte - Saint Luke's, Glasgow

September 18 2025: Black Country, New Road - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

September 18 2025: Republica - Oran Mor, Glasgow

September 18 2025: Tom Meighan - Liquid Room, Edinburgh

September 18 2025: Level 42 - Aberdeen Music Hall, Aberdeen

September 19 2025: Earthtone9 - Cathouse, Glasgow

September 19 2025: Half Man Half Biscuit - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

September 19 2025: Black Country, New Road - Fat Sam's Live, Dundee

September 19 2025: Tom Meighan - Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen

September 20 2025: Lord Hurron - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

September 20 2025: Level 42 - Dundee Caird Hall, Dundee

September 20 2025: Tom Meighan - Fat Sam’s Live, Dundee

September 21 2025: The Beths - TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

September 21 2025: Level 42 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 21 2025: Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls - The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

September 22 2025: Nekrogoblin - Glasgow Garage, Glasgow

September 22 2025: Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls - Albert Halls, Stirling

September 23 2025: One Republic - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

September 24 2025: Belly - Saint Luke's, Glasgow

September 25 2025: The Beta Band - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

September 25 2025: Frank Turner Presents: Lost Evening VIII - Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

September 26 2025: Pierce The Veil - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

September 26 2025: The Beta Band - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

September 26 2025: Frank Turner Presents: Lost Evening VIII - Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

September 27 2025: Frank Turner Presents: Lost Evening VIII - Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

September 28 2025: Simply Red - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

September 28 2025: Frank Turner Presents: Lost Evening VIII - Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

September 29 2025: FLO - Galvanizers SWG3, Glasgow

September 30 2025: Darius Rucker - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

September 30 2025: Atreyu - TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

September 30 2025: Busted v McFly - P&J Live, Aberdeen

October 2025

October 1 2025: Refused - Galvanizers SWG3, Glasgow

October 2 2025: Busted v McFly - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

October 2 2025: Deaf Havana - Glasgow Garage, Glasgow

October 2 2025: The Pigeon Detectives - Galvanizers SWG3, Glasgow

October 2 2025: Dodgy - Liquid Room, Edinburgh

October 2 2025: James McVey - Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh

October 3 2025: Busted v McFly - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

October 3 2025: Feeder - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

October 4 2025: Ethel Cain - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

October 6 2025: All Them Witches - Glasgow Garage, Glasgow

October 7 2025: Katy Perry - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

October 8 2025: CMAT - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

October 8 2025: The BellRays - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

October 8 2025: Fairport Convention - Backstage at The Green Hotel, Kinross

October 9 2025: Blood Incantation - Glasgow Garage, Glasgow

October 9 2025: CMAT - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

October 9 2025: Fairport Convention - Backstage at The Green Hotel, Kinross

October 10 2025: Deacon Blue - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

October 10 2025: CMAT - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

October 10 2025: Wet Wet Wet - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

October 11 2025: Deacon Blue - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

October 11 2025: Wet Wet Wet - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

October 12 2025: Fairport Convention - Saint Luke's, Glasgow

October 12 2025: Nova Twins - TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

October 12 2025: Paradise Lost - Glasgow Garage, Glasgow

October 12 2025: Bleed From Within and guests - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

October 13 2025: JADE - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

October 13 2025: Bleed From Within and guests - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

October 14 2025: New Found Glory - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

October 14 2025: Sofia Camara - Oran Mor, Glasgow

October 15 2025: Killswitch Engage - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

October 15 2025: Jessie J - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

October 15 2025: Bury Tomorrow - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

October 16 2025: d4vd - Galvanizers SWG3, Glasgow

October 16 2025: Rick Wakeman and guests - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

October 17 2025: John Grant - Queens Hall Edinburgh, Edinburgh

October 18 2025: Larkin Poe - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

October 18 2025: The Boomtown Rats - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

October 18 2025: New Model Army - Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

October 20 2025: The Divine Comedy - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

October 21 2025: Jessie Murph - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

October 21 2025: Suzanne Vega - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

October 21 2025: Those Damn Crows - Galvanizers SWG3, Glasgow

October 22 2025: Hot Water Music - TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

October 22 2025: Wendy James - King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

October 22 2025: The Lovely Eggs - La Belle Angèle, Edinburgh

October 23 2025: Joyce Manor - TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

October 23 2025: The Lovely Eggs - Oran Mor, Glasgow

October 23 2025: Suzanne Vega - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

October 23 2025: The Stranglers - Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

October 24 2025: The Psychedelic Furs - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

October 24 2025: The Stranglers - Aberdeen Music Hall, Aberdeen

October 25 2025: Better Lovers - The Mash House, Edinburgh

October 26 2025: Tom Odell - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

October 26 2025: Newton Faulkner - TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

October 26 2025: Adam Ant - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

October 27 2025: Counting Crows - Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

October 28 2025: Disturbed - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

October 28 2025: Remember Monday - Warehouse SWG3, Glasgow

October 29 2025: UNWOUND - Oran Mor, Glasgow

October 30 2025: Benson Boone - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

October 30 2025: Fields of Nephilim - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

October 31 2025: HAIM - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

October 31 2025: An Audience with Jah Wobble - Oran Mor, Glasgow

November 2025

November 1 2025: Marti Pellow - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 2 2025: Autechre - Galvanizers SWG3, Glasgow

November 2 2025: Turnstile - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

November 3 2025: Busted v McFly - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 3 2025: Palaye Royale - Galvanizers SWG3, Glasgow

November 4 2025: James Marriott - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

November 4 2025: The Red Clay Strays - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

November 6 2025: JLS - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 6 2025: Deafheaven - Slay Glasgow, Glasgow

November 6 2025: Echobelly - Oran Mor, Glasgow

November 6 2025: Sports Team - Art School Glasgow, Glasgow

November 6 2025: Spints - Galvanizers SWG3, Glasgow

November 6 2025: The Enemy - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

November 6 2025: Bow Wow Wow - The Caves, Edinburgh

November 7 2025: Discharge - Audio, Glasgow, Glasgow

November 7 2025: Butler, Blake and Grant - Queens Hall Edinburgh, Edinburgh

November 7 2025: JLS - P&J Live, Aberdeen

November 8 2025: Wednesday 13 - Slay Glasgow, Glasgow

November 8 2025: Perfume Genius - TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

November 8 2025: Elvana - Fat Sam's Live, Dundee

November 9 2025: Aviana - Cathouse, Glasgow

November 9 2025: Saxon - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

November 10 2025: Drowning Pool - Glasgow Garage, Glasgow

November 10 2025: Volbeat - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 10 2025: Curtis Harding - Oran Mor, Glasgow

November 11 2025: Bastille - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 11 2025: Gary Numan - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

November 12 2025: Generation X - Oran Mor, Glasgow

November 12 2025: Loyle Carner - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

November 12 2025: Kae Tempest - Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

November 13 2025: Heaven 17 - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

November 13 2025: Jasmine.4.t - Art School Glasgow, Glasgow

November 13 2025: Loyle Carner - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

November 14 2025: Loyle Carner - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

November 14 2025: VLURE - Art School Glasgow, Glasgow

November 14 2025: Pop Will Eat Itself - Oran Mor, Glasgow

November 14 2025: The Subways - King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

November 14 2025: Peter Hook and The Light - Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

November 15 2025: Sonny Fodera - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 15 2025: The Fray - TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

November 15 2025: Horse - Queens Hall Edinburgh, Edinburgh

November 15 2025: Pop Will Eat Itself - La Belle Angèle, Edinburgh

November 15 2025: Five - P&J Live, Aberdeen

November 16 2025: Bob Dylan - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

November 16 2025: Five - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 17 2025: Bob Dylan - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

November 17 2025: Cabaret Voltaire - Warehouse SWG3, Glasgow

November 17 2025: CKY - Glasgow Garage, Glasgow

November 18 2025: The Offspring - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 18 2025: Bob Mould - Oran Mor, Glasgow

November 19 2025: Lorde - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 19 2025: English Teacher - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

November 20 2025: Amble - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

November 20 2025: Ash - Galvanizers SWG3, Glasgow

November 20 2025: Tide Lines - Usher Hall, Edinburgh

November 21 2025: Halestorm - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 21 2025: Arthur Hill - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

November 21 2025: The Wailers - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

November 23 2025: Nouvelle Vague - Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

November 23 2025: Tony Hadley - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

November 24 2025: Hans Zimmer Live - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 24 2025: Kingfishr - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

November 25 2025: Five - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 25 2025: Beth McCarthy - Glasgow Garage, Glasgow

November 26 2025: The Hives - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 26 2025: Wheatus - TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

November 27 2025: My Bloody Valentine - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 27 2025: Inspiral Carpets - Liquid Room, Edinburgh

November 28 2025: Inspiral Carpets - Saint Luke's, Glasgow

November 28 2025: Starsailor - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

November 28 2025: Fun Lovin’ Criminals - Venue, Dumfries

November 29 2025: Cast - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

November 29 2025: Electric Six - Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

November 29 2025: Raging Speedhorn - The Mash House, Edinburgh

November 29 2025: Inspiral Carpets - The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

November 30 2025: Alessi Rose - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

November 30 2025: The Rasmus - Galvanizers SWG3, Glasgow

November 30 2025: Inspiral Carpets - Music Hall, Dundee

December 2025

December 2 2025: Mumford and Sons - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

December 3 2025: Jamiroquai - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

December 3 2025: Moncrieff - King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

December 4 2025: Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

December 4 2025: Alabama 3 - TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

December 4 2025: Million Dead - Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

December 4 2025: Calum Bowie - The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

December 5 2025: Jools Holland - SEC Armadillo, Edinburgh

December 5 2025: 808 State - TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

December 5 2025: Calum Bowie - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

December 5 2025: King Princess - Queen Margaret Union, Glasgow

December 5 2025: The Skids - Venue, Dumfries

December 6 2025: Jools Holland - SEC Armadillo, Edinburgh

December 6 2025: Katatonia - Glasgow Garage, Glasgow

December 6 2025: Madness - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

December 6 2025: Rianne Downey - The Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow

December 6 2025: Idlewild - LiveHouse, Dundee

December 7 2025: Wolf Alice - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

December 7 2025: Empathy Test - Ivory Blacks, Glasgow

December 7 2025: Idlewild - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

December 7 2025: Jesse Welles - The Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow

December 7 2025: Madness - P&J Live, Aberdeen

December 8 2025: Caribou - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

December 8 2025: Stereolab - Galvanizers SWG3, Glasgow

December 9 2025: Ice Nine Kills - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

December 9 2025: Stereophonics - P&J Live, Aberdeen

December 10 2025: Stereophonics - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

December 10 2025: Orange Goblin - Glasgow Garage, Glasgow

December 10 2025: Three Days Grace - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

December 11 2025: Amy Macdonald - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

December 11 2025: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

December 11 2025: The Magic Numbers - TV Studio SWG3, Glasgow

December 12 2025: Amy Macdonald - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

December 12 2025: The Twang - Saint Luke's, Glasgow

December 12 2025: Lindisfarne - Backstage at The Green Hotel, Kinross

December 13 2025: Lindisfarne - Backstage at The Green Hotel, Kinross

December 14 2025: Of Mice and Men - Glasgow Garage, Glasgow

December 15 2025: Kids in Glass Houses - Galvanizers SWG3, Glasgow

December 16 2025: Neck Deep - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

December 17 2025: Cian Ducrot - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

December 18 2025: Clutch - O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

December 30 2025: Bad Manners - The Tunnels, Aberdeen

What from this near exhaustive list of shows taking place across Scotland before the end of the year are you looking forward to the most? Let us know your gig picks by leaving a comment down below.