Around 60 guitarists of all ages will gather at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert on Sunday afternoon for a one-off six stringed extravaganza.

Boasting the most guitar players ever assembled in one place in the Falkirk area, the event, organised by local music teach Karen Blackwood, will see the mass of strummers plucking out a number of songs together from 4pm, including Ghostbusters and Auld Lang Syne.