Sci-Fi fun in Falkirk for fans of the Force

Lovers of comics, cult television programmes and films will flock to Falkirk on Saturday as the force awakens in the town centre.

The award-winning Capital Sci-Fi Con team have raised over £180,000 for charity over the years with their annual event in Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange and now they are beaming down to Falkirk to entertain shoppers at the Howgate Centre and hopefully coin in more cash for CHAS.

Keith Armour, Capital Sci-Fi Con founder, said: “We’re asking children and adults to come along in costumes and thoroughly enjoy the day – as well as take part in the cosplay competition – and know they are raising money for a good cause.

“We are bringing through a lot of stuff.”

That “stuff” includes Marty McFly’s time travelling DeLorean from Back to the Future, Lightning McQueen from Disney’s Cars and Daryl’s motorcycle from The Walking Dead which will all be on display in the High Street, and – in the Howgate shopping centre itself – an Imperial speeder bike from Return of the Jedi.

And speaking of Star Wars there will be a chance to meet the legendary R2D2 and the pretender to his droid throne BB-8 and bring a burger or two to Jabba the Hutt as he reclines in the centre.

It’s not just lightsabers that will be buzzing in the High Street, there will be stalls of traders selling comic artworks and collectables from film and television shows.

Children will not be short of activities to keep them occupied, with a retro gaming area and the opportunity to shoot Nerf and laser guns at a variety of targets – not their parents – throughout the day.

Renowned comic book artists like Gary Erskine and Tanya Roberts will be on hand to give fledgling illustrators a few tips of the trade.

Star Wars stars Angus McInnes, who portrayed Gold Leader in the famous X-Wing attack on the Death Star in the original 1977 film, and Katie Purvis, who played an Ewok in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, will join Rony Bridges, who played an evil First Order admiral in 2015’s The Force Awakens, for a question and answer session in the Trinity Church near the end of the day.

Tickets/wristbands will be on sale on the day in the Howgate Shopping Centre.