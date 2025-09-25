Racers start your engines, because a brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK starts in just a few hours. The beloved reality competition is back and ready to sashay-away with your Thursday nights.
The first episode of season seven will be released today (September 25). It will be live on BBC Three from 9pm and also on iPlayer at the same time.
The latest batch of queens who will be competing in the ‘Olympics of Drag’ have been revealed. It includes contenders from across the British Isles.
Meet all the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 7. Plus get a taste of what to expect from their drag acts.
1. Catrin Feelings
26-year-old Catrin Feelings is from Rhondda Valley in Wales. Describing her act she said: "You're going to get all the camp classics, and you're going to get a bit of nana humour. Expect a lot of sparkles. There's one thing you all need to know about Catrin Feelings, she's not going nowhere near a stage without a feather or a sparkly gown." | BBC Photo: BBC
2. Tayris Mongardi
27-year-old Tayris Mongardi is the self-declared 'titan of Brighton'. Describing her act, Tayris said: "My drag in its truest form is a celebration of Black female pop culture. I love Janet Jackson, Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Grace Jones. They are powerful female icons who celebrate their Blackness. For me, drag is all about Black queer joy." | BBC Photo: BBC
3. Sally TM
27-year-old Sally TM is from South Shields, by way of Newcastle. Describing her act, Sally said: "I embody the art, fun and graphic nature of video games. I represent the underbelly of classic drag – the alternative. I'm here to represent all of those Geordie queens who are ingenuities, creative, a bit clowny, and a bit kooky. I want to showcase that anyone who has an alternative bone in their body can make it on to Drag Race. I really enjoy looking different to everyone else." | BBC Photo: BBC
4. Silllexa Diction
26-year-old Silllexa Diction is a 'silly, sexy, Yorkshire girl' from Leeds. Describing her act, she said: "I'm here to make everything as big and crazy as possible! I love to exaggerate the female silhouette to the extreme. My breasts range from double F to double Z. I have about 12 pairs of giant breast plates. They take up a lot of space, so I store them in my parents’ garage!" | BBC Photo: BBC