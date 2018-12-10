Rock band Feeder to headline Falkirk’s new Vibration Festival

Feeder will swap the Welsh valleys for Forth Valley this coming summer as they headline Falkirk’s brand new outdoor music festival.

The group, who gained fame in the noughties for the footstomping hits Buck Rogers and Just the Way I’m Feeling, will be hitting the stage at the Vibration Festival in Callendar Park on Saturday, May 25.

The core of the outfit, singer Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose, have been plugging in and firing out emotion-stuffed anthems since the mid-1990s and are masters of their craft in the live arena.

It was the band’s third LP Echo Park (2001) which brought them to the attention of the masses and they followed it up with a string of popular and critically acclaimed releases, including Comfort in Sound (2002) and Pushing the Senses (2005).

Their most recent album was a well-received best of compilation and that is usually a good indicator of a band’s live set, so Falkirk is in for a sonic treat.

Feeder are the first big act confirmed for the fledgling festival, but they certainly will not be the last as Polmont’s Ure brothers, David and Andy, are committed to bringing top notch live outdoor music to the area on a scale not seen since Big in Falkirk unplugged its amp and packed up its Fender Stratocaster for good in 2009.

Organiser Andy said: “This is the first year of the festival and we wanted to deliver a strong line up, so securing Feeder is a fantastic achievement. They are known for bringing a brilliant, energetic live set and we think they’ll sound awesome playing in front of Callendar House.

“The full line-up is almost complete and we have something for everyone, so we can’t wait to announce the other acts. We hope local people will support Vibration Festival in its first year.

“It’s in their hands to allow this to grow and become an annual event to be proud of.”

Vibration will be a heady combination of live performance sets, tasty culinary delights and refreshing beverages designed to complement the mighty musical buzz.

Big brother David added: “The focus will be on great live music, but there is a full day of entertainment lined up, from street performers to theatre, with a focus on family and we hope lots of youngsters will be introduced to their first festival experience at Vibration Festival.”

As well as a main stage featuring top turns like Feeder, the festival will also boast a second stage which will host local up and coming bands and allow them to kick out their jams to a massive crowd of music fans.

Vibration Festival tickets go on sale from 10am on Thursday, December 13 at www.ticketline.co.uk so get online early to secure your entry to this big day.

People can also visit www.vibrationfestival.com or the event’s Facebook Page to keep abreast of all the latest announcements.

