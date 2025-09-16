The tour comes as the Led Zeppelin icon releases his first album with Saving Grace this September.

Led Zeppelin icon Robert Plant is hitting the road once again in 2025.

Alongside Saving Grace, he’s set for a 10-date tour of the UK throughout December.

The tour comes shortly after the release of Saving Grace’s eponymous debut album, set for release September 26.

Legendary Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and his band Saving Grace, featuring Suzi Dian, are heading out on a 10-date UK tour this December.

The tour kicks off on Monday, December 8th at the Portsmouth Guildhall and wraps up just before Christmas on Tuesday, December 23rd at the York Barbican, with dates in Eastbourne, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Middlesbrough and Newcastle in between.

Robert Plant and Saving Grace are set to close out the year with a series of UK performances throughout December. | ELLE ARENSBAK/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

The tour comes as the collective is set to release their debut album, Saving Grace, on September 26 through Nonesuch Records; the album marks the first time his band mates, vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown will appear on record under the ‘Saving Grace’ moniker.

The tour will also see London indie-folk duo Burr Island join Plant and Saving Grace across all ten performances throughout December.

Where is Robert Plant and Saving Grace performing on their 2025 UK tour?

The collective is set to perform at the following venues on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Robert Plant and Saving Grace on their 2025 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with access to O2 Priority will be able to book tickets to the December 22 show in Newcastle and the December 15 O2 Apollo in Manchester show from 10am BST on September 16. However, Ticketmaster has confirmed that this is the only venue so far to offer pre-sale access.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for the tour will commence through Ticketmaster on September 18 from 10am BST.

