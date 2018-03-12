RIFF shakes rafters at BTW

The second sonically massive RIFF rock and metal gathering will plug in and take off at Behind the Wall later this month.

Featuring top turns all known to set their master volume knobs to stun – punk rockers Shatterhand, celebrating 20 years of live mayhem, RIFF movement mainstays Thirteen, trio The Drop and six-piece Sianar – the latest showcase takes place on Friday, March 30.

Formed by a core group of rock, punk and metal bands – looking to promote music with an edge in the Falkirk area – RIFF is gaining momentum as a musical movement.

A spokesman for the collective said: “The running order will be decided on the night by drawing lots, to encourage punters to stay and watch all bands.”

Tickets are now available from Noise Noise Noise in Vicar Street or on the door on the night.

Visit www.facebook.com/RIFFalkirk for more.