Reacher: will there be a season four on Prime Video? Latest update
- Reacher’s third season comes to an end today.
- The concluding episode is set to arrive on Prime Video.
- But will the show be back for another series?
Reacher continues to be a major hit for Prime Video as its third season draws to a conclusion. The release time for the finale has been confirmed.
Fortunately fans don’t have to worry about this being the end of the show for good. Amazon has already issued an update on its future.
But will Reacher will be for further episodes? Here’s all you need to know:
Will there be a Reacher season four?
Prior to the start of the third series, Prime Video announced in October 2024 that it had renewed Reacher for a fourth season. Expect further announcements in due course.
Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios said: “Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season.”
He added: “We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios.”
Prime Video has also revealed that Reacher’s second season was the most viewed 2023 release on the platform.
When is Reacher’s season finale out?
The final episode of the third series of the hit Prime Video show will be released later today (March 26). Fans can expect the episode to drop at around 7am GMT (12am PT/ 3am ET).
