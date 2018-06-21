Rain unable to dampen Kincardine gala spirit

The local community were not put off by the wet weather on Saturday, with the Kincardine Children’s Day Gala proving to be a huge success.

The 42nd annual gala day saw Abi Nicol as Queen and Aaron Bennett as Herald.

Tracie Nelson, treasurer for the gala, said: “It was a great day despite the weather, the community really rallied round and supported us.

“The turnout was great, and our new procession went round new housing developments in Kincardine so that was a good change that increased exposure.

“I want to say thanks to all the gala committee for their intense labour despite getting drenched, as well as Stuart Russell for the use of his trailer and his organisation skills.

“A big thank you also to the Co-op who donated to the gala, and Stephens Bakery who donated rolls for the children’s food bags.”