Pupils’ planets will be out  of this world

Local school pupils have been creating a series of spectacular sculptures to be showcased at this year’s Fire & Light: Cosmic Fortunes at The Helix in Falkirk.

The 18 youngsters from Braes High, Graeme High and Larbert High were invited to create their own sculptures of planets during a set of workshops at Glasgow Sculpture Studios.

Working with Glasgow-based artists Jane McInally and Pearl Kinnear, their brief was to design planets to complement Gaia, a spectacular seven-metre-wide 3D depiction of the Earth, made by international installation artist Luke Jerram.

In a first for Scotland, the touring installation will form the centrepiece of this year’s Fire & Light show at The Helix.

Anna Plant, of Falkirk Community Trust, said: “We’re so grateful to Jane McInally and Pearl Kinnear for helping make this project happen, and I know that this year’s show will be all the richer for our local young people being involved in it.”

As part of their preparation for the workshops, Jane, Pearl and Anna took the participating young people to Light Night Doncaster to see Museum of the Moon, one of Luke Jerram’s other artworks.

Anna added: “The workshops were a huge success from start to finish.

“The youngsters worked hard with the artists on their sculptures in what was a brilliant learning opportunity for them.

“We can’t wait to see their planets displayed at the New Year event.”

The spectacular Fire & Light event features a 4K walk from Falkirk Stadium to the iconic Kelpies and back.

It also sees The Helix transformed into a striking combination of fire performance, interactive light installations, captivating puppetry and animated projections depicting the signs of the Zodiac.

Fire & Light, now in its fourth year, is expected to draw bigger crowds, with a record 11,000 tickets now on sale for the 2019 event.