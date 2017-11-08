Pupils get the full effects at film festival

School pupils across Falkirk will be discovering some of the film industry’s best keep secrets as part of the world’s biggest youth film festival.

Into Film is a national festival for pupils aged 5-19 that locally includes events at Cineworld, the Bo’ness Hippodrome, and Falkirk Town Hall.

Among the many screenings and events is a Special Effects workshop on Wednesday at Falkirk Town Hall by Artem, one of the leading physical special effects companies in the UK.

Its amazing screen effects include creating the giant’s footprints in The BFG – and they can’t say too much about their recent work on Paddington 2, which is newly released.

With such an incredible CV, it’s a great opportunity for pupils to get a peek at how the magic is made.

Lauren Buchanan, a drama teacher at Graeme High School will be taking her S3 class and she thinks it is a brilliant opportunity for them.

She said: “We feel that so many of the kids really love film and they really don’t get enough experience working with it.

“The pupils will all be fascinated by the special effects workshop. And it’s great that it’s free – a lot of kids can’t afford expensive trips.”

“The creative industries are really a growth area locally, with a film studio in Cumbernauld, for example, and there will be lots of job opportunities in the future.”

With so much interest among pupils in film – and with teachers who love the subject too – Mrs Buchanan says the educational resources provided are very welcome.

“It’s a really good pack with story boards and worksheets on character and they will be really useful!” she said.

Other events taking place for the festival include a screening of Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes in Gaelic with English subtitles, also at Falkirk Town Hall.

And showing at Cineworld is Hidden Figures, an American drama based on the true story of three African American women who rose through the ranks of NASA during the Civil Rights era – a screening that gives teachers a rare chance to use film to encourage girls to think about STEM subjects and careers.

Into Film runs from November 8-24, for full listings see www.intofilm.org.