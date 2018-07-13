Pictures: Gang delivers Midnight fun at Helix Park

Scores of outdoor theatre fans flocked to The Helix Park for an evening of entertainment as actors and actresses performed The Midnight Gang.

Tuesday night’s stageshow adaptation of David Walliams’ best-selling children’s novel proved a smash hit with the sell-out crowd as they watched its stars meet up in the name of magic, mischief and memory-making in the middle of the night.

Families from the Falkirk district were encouraged to join in and help the gang on a crucial mission to overcome their greatest fears — and theatregoers were happy to do just that as they helped the characters uncover the magic ingredients to a fantastic and long-lasting friendship.