Pictures: Football fans take a trip through history of Falkirk FC

Bairns fans were treated to an array of classic memorabilia at a Football Reminiscence Day on Sunday.

Old programmes, photos, trading cards, and even interactive games such as table football entertained young and old alike.

Michael White, the Falkirk FC historian who organised the event, said: “The day was very successful.

“We had a wide range of people come along from primary school pupils to grandparents, who managed to trigger a few memories of games and players they had seen, some of their own favourites from years ago.

“Callendar House was the ideal venue for the event because we were able to show clips of football films in the background.

“We had action shots from various games, we had pictures going back to the 1880s right up until modern times, and some old programmes.”

Although many were impressed with the classic memorabilia, a more modern display caught the eyes of Falkirk bairns.

Michael said: “Kids responded to the Panini stickers, but they were very intrigued to look at the old style cigarette cards.

“They couldn’t believe that people smoked twenty cigarettes a day just to get one card for their children and grandchildren!”

One of the impressive displays featured a cap from the early 1900s, believed to belong to Jimmy Croal, who played for Falkirk between 1910 and 1914.

The cap would have been for his appearance for Scotland against Ireland in the 1904 and 1905 season.

Michael explained: “Jimmy was a local school teacher who played for Chelsea after leaving Falkirk. He went on to play in the 1915 FA Cup Final against Sheffield United.

“Another one of the displays was the oldest Falkirk programme we know of, from a game in 1906 against St Mirren.

“One of the names on that programme was Jock Simpson, who transferred to Blackburn Rovers and went on to win caps for England.”

The next football history event Michael is organising is in August, looking at the role of football in World War One to mark the centenary of the end of the war.

The event will highlight women’s football and the role that football played in boosting morale and providing a distraction for people.