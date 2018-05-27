Photographer produces golden snap

A Falkirk-based woman’s picture-taking skills landed her a gold award from the Societies of Wedding and Portrait Photographers.

Nicole Whyte, of J’Adore Photography, was recognised by the association in its monthly competition for her snaps of newborn babies, with her work deemed to be of the highest standard.

Nicole’s image, one of only 41 out of 1425 to receive the award, will be put in front of a judging panel for the annual Photographer of the Year 2018 contest. The winning shot will then be published in Imagemaker magazine.

Nicole said: “I am super ecstatic with my gold award for my newborn image, I have been specialising in newborn photography for eight years and I love every second.

“I have photographed thousands of newborn babies during my time in business. I am honoured that new mummies and daddies allow me to capture these special memories. The fact that I have received this award for doing something that I love means so much.”