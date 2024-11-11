Whatever your outlook is on the artform - and yes, it is still an artform - Scotland has its fair share of pantomime taking place throughout the remainder of the year, while one production from our picks continues well into the new year.
Many of these events are ticketed, so be prepared to visit Ticketmaster, ATG Tickets or contacting the relevant box office or ticketing outlet for the pantomimes you’ve decided to sit back and enjoy a little audience participation from.
But before you say anything - yes, it would appear Aladdin and Jack and the Beanstalk are the pantomimes du jour this year; but what else has made our selection of Pantomimes taking place in Scotland in 2024?
1. Jack and the Beanstalk (Grangemouth)
The cast and crew of the Young Portonian Theatre Group are bringing their gigantic pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk to Grangemouth Town Hall in Falkirk this month. Running each night – with a matinee show at the weekend – from Wednesday, November 27 to Saturday, November 30, Jack and the Beanstalk takes the well-worn tale and gives it the patented Young Portonian twist. | Scott Louden
2. Goldilocks and the Three Bears (Ayrshire)
Things are not going well at Dundonald’s Circus! Dame Dolly, the circus owner, needs a spectacular new act to bring in bigger audiences but Roger Von Riccarton’s circus has the money to attract all the big, breath-taking acts. Goldilocks, the circus acrobat goes for a woodland walk between shows and discovers the cutest cottage in a clearing. Who could live here? Why is there three of everything? Find out more from Friday November 22 at the Ayrshire Athletics Arena. | Provided
3. Peter Pan (Howden)
When Wendy and her two brothers are visited one night by a magical being known as ‘Peter Pan’, they’re taken on a magical trip to Neverland. However, it’s not all adventures and fun as they’re being hunted down by the most treacherous pirate in the land Captain Hook and his silly sidekick Smee. Will Wendy, Peter and the lost boys be able to get the best of Hook and his crew? Will the hungry crocodile be too much to overcome? Will Tinkerbell ever admit she’s a man in a dress? Find out when Peter Pan plays at the Howden Park Centre from November 22 2024. | Provided
4. Cinderella (Edinburgh)
Join returning panto favourites Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young with a new magical pantomime for all the family. Packed with all of the traditional pantomime ingredients Edinburgh audiences expect, Cinderella features laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses when it perform at the Festival Theatre from November 23 2024. | Provided
