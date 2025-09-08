Only Murders in the Building season five is finally set to start on Disney Plus 😍

Only Murders in the Building is back with a new season.

Series 5 will be released weekly on Disney Plus.

But when exactly can you expect to watch it?

It is almost time to hit play on a brand new season of Only Murders in the Building. The show is set to pick-up from that cliff-hanger at the end of series four.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are back to investigate another case. After a stage-based murder last season, they will be taking on a murder in the Arconia once more.

But when can you expect to be able to tune into the start of season five? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Only Murders in the Building out on Disney Plus?

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building | Disney/Patrick Harbron

The brand news series of the acclaimed comedy-drama is back with yet another case. Back to solving a murder in their very own building the trio of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will be tackling the death of their beloved doorman Lester.

Just like the previous seasons, the show will be released weekly on Disney Plus. Episodes will come out on Tuesdays from September 9.

What time is Only Murders in the Building out on Disney Plus?

Disney Plus can certainly keep viewers on their toes when it comes to the release time of its biggest shows. Major series from franchises like Star Wars or Marvel might arrive in the early hours of the morning in the UK, since they are time for prime viewing spots in America.

Fortunately, Only Murders in the Building is set to release in the US and UK on the same day. It will be released on Tuesdays starting September 9.

You can likely expect the episodes to begin streaming at 8am British time this week. Fans will be able to watch the start of the season from 3am ET/ 12am PT in America.

How many episodes will be out this week?

It is set to be quite the feast for fans as Only Murders in the Building as there will be three episodes out on Tuesday (September 9). The rest of the season will be released one episode per week through to the end of October.

The show’s fifth season will have 10 episodes in total, matching the length of all the previous series. It will bring the show’s total episode count to 50, once it has finished airing.

