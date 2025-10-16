One Piece has been on a break - but when will it be back? 🏴‍☠️📺

One Piece has been on a bit of a break.

The return date for the long-running series has been confirmed.

But when will the next episode be out?

After a brief hiatus, One Piece is back and ready to sail the seas once more. Luffy and the Straw Hats adventure on Egghead Island is set to continue very soon.

Fans were hit by a short break in the schedule this month but the return date is almost upon us. The storied anime will return for a brand new episode this weekend, if it all goes to plan.

Ever present since its debut back in 1999, One Piece is set for a reboot on Netflix in the near future. Here’s everything you need to know about the new adaptation.

But when will Toei’s anime be back? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the next episode of One Piece out?

One Piece is adapting the Egghead Arc in 2025 | Toei Animation

The legendary anime had a small hiatus in October, it took a two-week break starting on October 5. But fortunately for fans it is set to return this weekend.

For those watching on Crunchyroll, episode 1146 will be released on Sunday (October 19). It is due to come out at 4.45pm British time, which is 11.45am ET/ 8.45am PT.

Netflix gets the episode a week later than Crunchyroll, so it won’t be available until Saturday, October 25. It means that the break is set to continue for those who watch on that platform.

Why did One Piece have a break?

It is not uncommon for One Piece to occasionally take brief breaks and pause its release schedule. The stops are to give the animators more time to produce further episodes.

The show even had a sixth month break between October 2024 and April 2025, announcing the news in a letter to fans. A remastered version of the Fishman Island arc was broadcast during this hiatus.

Toei’s One Piece anime is currently adapting the Egghead Arc from the manga’s Final Saga. It will be followed by the long awaited trip to Elbaf.

