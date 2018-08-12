One last big fling for Runrig

Scotland’s legendary band Runrig will be playing Stirling on Saturday, August 18, but that may not be the city’s biggest musical attraction next weekend.

Runrig’s “Last Dance” concert – which marks the end of the road for the group after 45 great years – takes place in City Park, below the spectacular Stirling Castle.

However, just up the road a wee bit from the park, in Friar Street, other bands and acts will be entertaining music lovers in the hours before Saturday’s big show, trying to drum up a real festival atmosphere for what looks to be Runrig’s last ever public performance.

Setting up outside the famous Europa Music store, which has organised this two-day warm up event, from 12.30pm to 4pm on Friday, August 16, will be 1960s throwbacks The Cobalts, along with the Ceilidhdonia Kickassceilidh Band to get people in the mood for the Riggers.

Things get even hotter on Saturday as the countdown to the City Park gig continues with sets from rootsy popsters Davesnewbike, blues rockabilly rebels Bad Boogaloo and more ceilidh action from Jock the Box and Bic Dunc.

Europa Music owner Ewen Duncan said: “We would like to see if we can get ceilidh dancing in the street on both days as both ceilidh bands featured are popular Scotland wide.

‘‘The other bands playing are also very popular wherever they have played – with some of them having performed at Europa Music’s Record Store Day in the past.”

Visit www.facebook.com/EuropaMusic for more information.