Oasis setlist: I asked ChatGPT to predict songs that will be played at 2025 reunion UK tour shows
- Oasis announce reunion shows in the UK and Ireland in 2025.
- The gigs are the band’s first concerts since 2009.
- Ticket demand is expected to be extremely high and anticipation is through the roof.
- But what songs can fans expect from their iconic back catalogue?
Oasis fans have probably spent the last 15 years dreaming up the perfect reunion show setlist. For the longest time it felt more likely that pigs would fly than Liam and Noel Gallagher actually burying the hatchet.
Well, you might just have to take a peek out the window and check for winged bacon, because the band is back in 2025. Nearly 16 years after their last shows, Oasis are back and will play gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, Edinburgh, London and Dublin next summer.
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Saturday, 31 August
But once you have got your hands on tickets, your attention may turn to the setlist. And what songs you can potentially expect next summer - so I decided to ask ChatGPT to see what it predicts.
What kind of setlist can fans expect?
We asked ChatGPT what fans can expect from an Oasis reunion and the AI-chatbot predicts that it is “likely (to) include a mix of their biggest hits, fan favourites, and a few deep cuts that resonate with hardcore fans”. Which is not the most out there prediction, if we are being serious for a second.
ChatGPT predicts Oasis reunion setlist
The AI-chatbot also had a go at predicting what songs Liam, Noel and the gang could play at the shows next summer. Take this all with a pinch of salt, since it is simply a guess from ChatGPT.
Opening song - and will there be an encore?
Fans might be wondering exactly how Oasis will start their set off, well according to ChatGPT the first song up could be Rock ‘N’ Roll Star. The AI-chatbot explains: “A perfect opener that embodies the swagger and attitude of Oasis, setting the tone for the night.”
The band is also predicted to finish the performance with an encore. ChatGPT is backing the encore to be five songs long and finish with The Importance of Being Idle, saying it “would be a fun, lighter ending after the intensity”.
How many songs will be on the setlist?
The most important question, how long could Oasis be on stage for? Well, according to ChatGPT, the band is being backed to perform 21 songs each night, including a five song encore.
So fans can expect a hefty setlength. That is not to mention any potential opening acts who will take to the stage before Oasis - but they have yet to be announced at the time of writing.
What is ChatGPT’s predicted setlist
The moment you have waited for, you’ve seen ChatGPT’s predictions for the first and last songs. But what about the whole thing?
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Supersonic
- Live Forever
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Morning Glory
- Some Might Say
- The Masterplan
- Champagne Supernova
- Don’t Look Back in Anger
- Wonderwall
- Slide Away
- Acquiesce
- Whatever
- Little by Little
- Go Let It Out
- Stop Crying Your Heart Out
Encore
- Half the World Away
- She's Electric
- Roll With It
- Fade Away
- The Importance of Being Idle
What was the last setlist Oasis played?
The final performance of Oasis, prior to the reunion in 2025, came at V Festival in August 2009. The headline show featured the following setlist, according to Setlist.fm:
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Lyla
- The Shock of the Lightning
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Roll With It
- Waiting for the Rapture
- The Masterplan
- Songbird
- Slide Away
- Morning Glory
- My Big Mouth
- Half the World Away
- I'm Outta Time
- Wonderwall
- Supersonic
- Live Forever
Encore
- Don't Look Back in Anger (Acoustic)
- Champagne Supernova
- I Am the Walrus (The Beatles cover)
The performance was part of the band’s tour in support of 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul, Oasis final album (currently at least). So the setlist likely featured more tracks from that release than perhaps the reunion shows would.
Liam Gallagher played a set of exclusively Oasis songs at Leeds and Reading Festival this past weekend, drawing heavily from Definitely Maybe. It comes as the album celebrates its 30th anniversary.
Fans who have been to see Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds this summer have also been treated to plenty of Oasis tracks. His set has featured tracks like The Masterplan, Stand By Me, Half the World Away, Live Forever and Don’t Look Back In Anger.
