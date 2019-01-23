No secrets for Falkirk’s Harrison as he features on top TV show

A five-year-old from Falkirk was selected from 6000 children to appear on an award-winning television show.

Harrison Ure is among the little stars of The Secret Life of Five-Year-Olds, which airs tonight (Thursday) on Channel 4.

Harrison with mum Kirsty, dad Andrew and wee brother Brodie

The documentary sees a group of children brought together to play in a specially adapted nursery.

All of their actions and interaction are captured on camera and a team of experts watch and comment as it unfolds.

Mum Kirsty said: “Harrison actually saw The Secret Life of Four-Year-Olds when he was at my mum’s house and he decided he wanted to go on it. Six months later, I read in The Falkirk Herald they were looking for applications.

“He had to record a fewminutes of video asking him some questions.

“He was so animated and cheeky and he got invited to Glasgow for an interview.”

Filmed in London over a week last year, Harrison enjoyed being part of the filming.

“He thought it was great,” said Kirsty. “They film every day for a week, and it’s all really fun stuff they’re asked to do.”

Harrison can be seen wearing a kilt in tonight’s episode as it focuses on a special international class of children, including a child from a family of Syrian refugees.

“He’s really excited to see it,” said Kirsty. “His class at school is going to watch it too!”

“We think he’s really funny and comes over quite well but it’s kind of bizarre to think that two million people will be watching your kid!”