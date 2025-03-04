No Other Land will be broadcast on British TV tonight 🏆

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No Other Land won Best Documentary at the Oscars.

The timely film offers a powerful view of destruction in the West Bank.

It will be broadcast on British TV in just a few hours.

A film that won big at the Oscars just over 24 hours ago will be broadcast on British TV tonight. No Other Land will be airing on Channel 4 in just a matter of hours.

The broadcaster announced last week that it had picked up the acclaimed documentary, which has struggled to find a distributor, particularly in the US, despite winning multiple awards. It will also be available to stream via Channel 4’s on demand service of the same name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No Other Land’s broadcast time has been confirmed. Here’s all you need to know:

Where can you watch No Other Land?

No Other Land | Dogwoof/ Channel 4

If you are in the UK, Channel 4 has picked up the Oscar winning documentary. In an announcement on Friday (February 28) the broadcaster confirmed it will be airing the film on March 4.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 added: “A landmark documentary, No Other Land offers a deeply personal and unflinching account of life under occupation in the West Bank, capturing the resilience and struggles of those on the ground. Co-directed by a collective of Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers—Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor—the film has received international praise for its raw and courageous storytelling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No Other Land will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 11.15pm today (March 4). It became available to stream on the Channel 4 app on Saturday (March 1) ahead of the Oscars.

It won the Best Documentary award at the 2025 Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 2) night. The film also won awards at the Berlinale Festival last year and premiered to a standing ovation.

See our wildly early Oscar predictions for 2026. Let me know what you think of No Other Land after you’ve watched it by email: [email protected] .