Twice monthly mirth: Free comedy comes to Falkirk town centre hotel bar
There will be laughs aplenty at The Orchard Hotel every second Wednesday of the month as it launches its free comedy night.
The Kerse Lane hotel stated: “Come along to the Orchard and get your midweek laughter fix. Boost your mood and meet new people while supporting live acts and local business.”
The evening, hosted by Alex McNair, starts at 7.30pm tonight and will feature laughs aplenty, including a headline turn from a professional stand up.
