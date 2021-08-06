Reopening of refurbished Falkirk nightclub will bring town 'back to life', says new owner

Steven Dougall took over the reins at Storm last year and immediately reinstated the venue’s previous name: the Maniqui.

The further easing of Covid restrictions means the Meadow Street premises, once known as Doak’s and Oil Can Harry’s, is preparing to welcome back clubbers on Friday, August 13 – the first time it’ll have done so since March 2020.

In a nod to bygone days, the Maniqui confirmed its return on Facebook, posting: “The Storm has passed, the Maniqui is back!”

Steven Dougall, the new owner and director of the Maniqui in Falkirk, is being assisted by daughter Frankee and son Stewart. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Now the public can return to dance floors without the need for social distancing, Falkirk-born businessman Steven is confident of filling the revamped 990-person-capacity club on a regular basis.

He said: “We’re desperate to open.

“We refurbished it and repainted. Our big moment has come!

“We’re hoping to get the venue back to its old days – it was nearly full every weekend. I don’t think people can wait to get back out and enjoy themselves.

“We’re going to be opening at 8pm and the three venues will be open inside. They’re three different places for music: Images is for music from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s; the Main Hall with dance music; and then the Horizon Lounge with arty music.

“We’ve applied to the licensing board to open Horizon Lounge on Saturdays and Sundays and bank holidays at lunchtime to do snacks, with TVs showing the horse racing and sport scores.

“The licensing now is 8pm-3am Friday and Saturday and 8pm-1am the rest of the week.

“We’ll put different things on like live bands on Saturday nights. They’ll be on from 8-10pm, then the nightclub will open.”

The first act to grace the stage of the newly refurbished venue will be VH5 on Saturday, August 14.

Gig-goers are sure to notice a new look inside, says Steven, who’s worked hard alongside son Stewart and daughter Frankee, his fellow directors, to install new lighting and stools, among other features.

Steven said: “We’ve got Primes booked to come in October and we’re looking to do a lot of tribute acts; a lot of cabaret-type things to bring Falkirk back to life.

“We’ve painted everywhere inside the building and freshened it all up. We’ve got the snack area back up, selling burgers, hot dogs and chips.

“Going by the feedback on Facebook, we think we’re going to have a busy opening weekend. It’s just making sure we can keep it full going forward.”

Following confusion over the need for face coverings in late-night hospitality settings in Scotland, the Maniqui has received confirmation from the Scottish Government that customers won’t be required to mask up inside the premises.

Steven added: “They’ve realised it’ll be impossible to police wearing masks inside, so it’s a positive step for us.

“A lot of people were saying they weren’t going to go if they had to wear masks but the government’s seen sense.

“Come and join us for a fun night – it’s the place to be!”

