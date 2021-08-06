Famous Falkirk nightclub to reopen with a new name as venue prepares to return after Covid-enforced closure

Formerly known as Storm, the Maniqui’s new owner has restored the historic name in time for the grand return next weekend.

The Scottish Government has announced most coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on Monday, August 9, meaning nightclubs can reopen.

The newly refurbished Maniqui, which was taken over by Steven Dougall last year, is hosting its relaunch night on Friday, August 13.

The Maniqui's new owner and director Steven Dougall with daughter Frankee and son Stewart, both directors. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Steven, who is also the managing director of Falkirk-based Horizon Reinforcing and Crane Ltd, said: “We’re desperate to open.

“We refurbished it and repainted. Our big moment has come!

“We’re hoping to get the venue back to its old days – it was nearly full every weekend.”

From 8pm, guests will be treated to a mix of classic floor-fillers from the 1960s through to modern day hits.

The Meadow Street premises will offer free entry at the door from 8-10pm, while entry between 10pm and midnight will cost £5. Latecomers will be asked to pay £10 to get in after midnight.

The Maniqui will do it all again on Saturday, August 14 with an opening set by live band VH5, starting at 8pm in the main room.

Resident DJs will then keep the party going in the venue’s newly named Horizon Lounge and Images bars.

Entry will cost £5 from 8-10pm, rising to £10 after midnight, while Frankee’s Hotdog Area will supply snacks throughout both nights.

