Falkirk’s City Nightclub reveals expected reopening timescale
Falkirk’s City Nightclub has outlined when it expects to reopen.
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 3:24 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 3:33 pm
The Scottish Government’s decision to ease Covid restrictions meant clubs could this week welcome back revellers for the first time since last March.
However, City's doors will remain closed until next month as the venue is undergoing “internal works”.
Tracey McRorie, Castle Leisure Group commercial director, which runs City, said: “I can confirm that the venue will be reopening just as soon as possible.
“We are currently undertaking some internal works and recommissioning for a September relaunch.”