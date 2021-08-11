Falkirk nightclub Temple set to welcome back revellers

The Burnbank Road premises is reviving its Friday night offering this week, now that late-night hospitality settings in Scotland can welcome back customers following the easing of Covid restrictions.

The doors will swing open at 11pm with Friday night resident DJ Josh spinning chart and dance anthems until 3am.

Revellers can save themselves £5 by adding their name to the online guest list and arriving before 11.30pm.

Falkirk nightclub Temple, which was previously named Warehouse, is due to reopen its doors this Friday.

Visit http://templefalkirk.co.uk for further information.

The club, previously named Warehouse, received a number of cash injections throughout the pandemic to help keep it afloat.

In February, the Grassroots Music Venues Stabilisation Fund dished out £29,200 to the premises, having previously awarded Temple a significant grant in September 2020.

Temple, which is home to DJs and hosts regular live sets from a variety of local bands and acts from farther afield, benefitted to the tune of almost £65,000 courtesy of the fund.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.