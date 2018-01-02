New Larbert classes for mums-to-be in 2018

New water-based exercise classes for mums to be are being launched in 2018.

WaterBumps is set to launch in Larbert on January 14 and business owner Derek Lambie says the classes have been welcomed by midwives.

He said: “We have been in contact with senior mid wives and health professionals and they are very excited about our offering.

“There are already lots of aqua natal exercise and fitness classes around, but none that really delve into the medical benefits we will be delivering.”

The venture is headed by Derek and his wife Wendy, who have successfully run Water Babies classes in the region since 2011, teaching over 800 babies and toddlers per week.

Mr Lambie added: “It is an obvious extension of our service to families and truly means we are nurturing families right through from pregnancy through to toddler.

“WaterBumps is all about helping mums and mums-to-be. ”