New ironworks exhibition at Callendar House

Sculptors Gordon Munro and Ewan Robertson are holding an exhibition entitled Iron: Artefacts and Actions at the Park Gallery in Falkirk’s Callendar House.

Following on from their Iron: Origins and Destinations exhbition, this show features new work which explores and responds to artefacts from Falkirk Community Trust’s extensive archive of iron and iron related objects, images and documents. The new work in iron for this show was cast locally.

Their work is open to view from now, every day from 10am, until May.

More info available here.