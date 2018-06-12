WATCH: The Curleez go sightseeing in new music video

Grangemouth twins Carmen and Ava Judge have took to the streets of Scotland to film their new single On The Run.

There are plenty of familiar sights in the video, which sees the talented duo, known as The Curleez, dancing with their crew.

Stephanie MacDonald choreographed the girls and their fellow dancers from last year’s Glasgow Pavilion Christmas pantomime, Wizard of Never Woz, for the video.

The catchy, upbeat song is about living life to the max, working hard, believing in yourself, and living your dream, reflecting the personalities and lifestyles of the two girls.

Identical twins Carmen and Ava (12) have plenty lined up over the coming weeks, going on STV Live at Five on Thursday, June 14 to discuss their new video, before heading to Barcelona in two weeks’ time to represent Scotland in the Dance World Cup.

Carmen will be the flag-bearer for Scotland at the competition.

The single for their video is available on iTunes and Spotify now.