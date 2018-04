Grangemouth alternative rock band Lucids are gearing up to release their debut single The Fall and you can see and hear it here.

Lucids, Ian McIntyre, Danny Maclaren, Dean Fullarton and Stuart McIntyre, will be headling at Behind the Wall on Saturday, May 12 - a week after The Fall is released - with support from The Patryns and Shoals.

For more information on Lucids visit www.facebook.com/LucidsBandPage