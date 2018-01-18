Gypsy jazzers will bring some swing to Falkirk Town Hall

Fans of the sophisticated – yet somehow primal – sounds that emerged from the Hot Club of Paris in the 1930s will beat a syncopated path to Falkirk Town Hall tomorrow (Friday) night.

Glasgow band Rose Room are one of the country’s leading ensembles influenced by the Gypsy Jazz genre, made famous by legendary guitarist Django Reinhardt – a player who influenced everyone from bluesman BB King to heavy metallist Tony Iommi.

Classic Music Live Falkirk, who organised the concert, have pulled off another coup by securing the services of a band packed with virtuosos – led by vocalist and violinist Seonaid Aitken.

Singer Seonaid may be the centre of attention, but she would be the first to admit it’s the ensemble that really cooks, with the nimble double bass of Jimmy Moon and Tam-Tom twin swinging guitars of Tam Gallagher and Tom Watson driving things along like a souped up 1938 Bugatti type 57SC.

Putting their own twist on jazz standards made famous by Django – who only had the use of two of his fingers – and violinist Stephane Grappelli, Rose Room also launch into their own swinging compositions.

The band, who recently released the album The High Life, have been nominated for Ensemble of the Year in the Scottish Jazz Awards and get frequent airplay on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Jazz House and, of course, Jazz FM.

Having headlined at all the major Scottish jazz festivals, enjoyed a turn at the celebrated Shetland Folk Festival and toured the UK and Ireland, Rose Room have honed their chops in a myriad of live settings.

The talented musicians, who have performed for royalty, are involved in teaching the next generation of jazzers and also raise a ton of money for charity, including The Clutha Trust – with two of their numbers featuring on The Clutha Sessions charity CD.

The band will mix things up at Falkirk Town Hall, playing songs from The High Life and their back catalogue, which features LPs Am I Blue (2013) and Somewhere in Roseland (2011), and anything that springs to mind as they skip up and down the scales for your listening pleasure.

Things get hot and Parisian from 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the ticket office at Falkirk Stadium, by calling (01324) 506850 or at the door tomorrow night.