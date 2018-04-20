Music fans are as keen as Mustard for Shuffle Down

Easter might be over but yellow will be the colour of choice for in-the-know live music fans as they flock to Shuffle Down 2018.

This year’s headliners, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five, will bring their upbeat songs and their zest for life, love and disco to Larbert’s Dobbie Hall on Saturday, April 28, as the music festival marks its fourth year with its biggest and best line-up of entertainment – and refreshment – yet.

A Shuffle Down spokesman said: “This is the biggest independent alternative music event in the local calendar and has attracted over 500 music fans for each of its previous three years.

“The stunning main Dobbie Hall stage plays host to several live acts throughout the day, featuring some of the best up and coming unsigned acts as well as some of the finest local acts the area has to offer.

“As if that is not enough there is also a second stage upstairs – The Cloud Room – showcasing live electronic music into the early hours.”

Festival show-stealers Colonel Mustard – funky figureheads of the burgeoning Yellow Movement of positivity, impractical headgear and free form dance moves – will light things up on the main stage at the end of the day, but there are plenty of other acts to see before that.

T-in-the-Park veteran – and one time Ice Cold and Alex and Ray Summers guitar slinging singer – Davey Horne will be taking a magic carpet ride up to his old stomping ground from his self-imposed creative exile in London to rock the Dobbie.

He will be joined by Glasgow movers and shakers Dead Man Fall and hip hop funksters DopeSickFly.

Returning Shuffle Down regulars The Nickajack Men and Fairweather and the Elements, will also keep punter’s eyes peeled and ears cocked to the main stage.

Edinburgh alternative folksters Mt Doubt, dream poppers L-Space – featuring local literary legend Dickson Telfer – and hirsute captal city indie rockers Fuzzystar will round out the amazing downstairs line-up.

Upstairs boasts fab Falkirk turns all the way – OnTheFly, ARC/WLF, Deltason, Dusty Hayes, Sam Main and Replicant.

Things get seismic, harmonic, rhythmic and cosmic from 2pm, with various arts and craft stalls to peruse between songs and food and beverages available throughout the day.

Tickets are available, but going fast, from www.shuffledown.co.uk and Noise Noise Noise in Vicar Street.