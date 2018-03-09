Mrs Brown’s Boys is on the hunt for Falkirk mums

If you and your mammy are a fan of the hit TV show, Mrs Brown’s Boys, then this could be the opportunity for you.

Does your mum deserve to be treated or would you like to reward her just for being her?

Well, producers of All Round to Mrs Brown’s are looking looking for Falkirk-based families to nominate their mums in secret.

The chosen “mammies,” as Mrs Brown would say, will then appear on a special segment of the show in order to win the coveted Mammy Award.

The opportunity reads: “All Round to Mrs Brown’s is BACK and looking for nominees.

“Sure, she might embarrass you on the dance floor, always put the family dog first, or burn every Sunday Roast!

“But she keeps the family together and the show on the road – whatever the reason, we want to know why YOUR Mammy deserves this special award.”

The important part is to keep the nomination secret from any nominated mum as their appearance on the segment will be a surprise.

The second series will begin recording this April and to nominate your mammy for this opportunity, please email mrsbrown@hungrybear.tv or call 0203 841 5928 with your name and contact details.

Closing date for applications is Friday, April 13, 2018 and remember that you must keep the nomination a secret!