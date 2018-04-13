Made in Dagenham strikes its way to Falkirk Town Hall

Ready to dust off their sewing machines and stand up for equality are the members of Falkirk Operatic Society.

This month the creative group will take to the stage at Falkirk Town Hall in their latest production – the invigorating musical Made in Dagenham.

The show follows both the real-life story and 2010 film of the same name.

Set in June 1968, Made in Dagenham depicts the 187 women machinists from Dagenham’s Ford auto factory who striked in protest against sexual discrimination and equal pay as men were receiving more money for doing the same job.

The musical explores the story of working mother Rita O’Grady as she, with the help of her workmates Beryl, Cass, Clare and Sandra, fight for equality and become the strike’s unofficial leader.

An issue that is still prevalent in today’s society, the play will showcase to the audience the courageous actions that helped lead to the Equal Pay Act 1970.

Musical fans are in for a treat with a host of show-stopping numbers as the show features tunes such as Everybody Out, Stand Up and, of course, Made in Dagenham.

Victoria Daley is set to star as the protagonist Rita O’Grady with Grant-Scott Johnson playing her husband, Eddie.

The O’Grady family will be complete with Lily Tracey and Mia Hamilton as Sharon and Adam Stewart playing Graham, Victoria and Eddie’s children.

Other Ford strikers are Lorna Wallace as Beryl, Melissa Cook as Cass, Julia Shaw as Clare and Nikki Johnstone as Sandra.

Mr Hopkins, the managing director of Ford Dagenham will be played by Malcolm McNulty and other cast members include Allan Brisbane as Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Susan McFarlane as Barbara Castle, the Minister of Transport.

With under a week to go, the amateur dramatic group are well underway with their rehearsals.

The highly anticipated show will run from Tuesday, April 17 to Saturday, April 21 with curtain up at 2pm for a matinee and 7.30pm for the evening show.

However, Falkirk Operatic Society said due to the adult nature of the show, parental discretion is advised for children under 16.

Tickets priced at £14 are on sale now from the box office at 01324 506850 or www.falkirkoperatic.com/tickets.