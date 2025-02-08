Love Island: All Stars weekend schedule has been confirmed by ITV2 💘

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island: All Stars has captivated audiences throughout early 2025.

Viewers have been treated to plenty of twists and turns.

But is there a new episode of Saturday nights?

Love Island has kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout its latest winter series. The second edition of All Stars has seen favourites from across the last decade return.

Three weeks into its run, there has been plenty of drama in the villa in South Africa. From surprise exits and bombshell arrivals - it has been a memorable season so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while you might be used to tuning in on week nights to catch all the latest action, you might be on less familiar grounds when it comes to weekends. Here’s all you need to know:

Is there a new episode of Love Island: All Stars on a Saturday?

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island: All Stars | ITV

The show airs throughout the week and it can be hard to keep track of the schedule, especially when it is so relentless. Fortunately, ITV2 has confirmed its plans for the full season.

Love Island episodes will air on a Saturday night, but it is not a brand new episode. Instead it is a special ‘Unseen Bits’ instalment - which features unseen moments and clips from the previous week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is due to start at 9pm on February 8 and will run for just over an hour - including ad-breaks. Love Island: All Stars Unseen Bits will finish at 10.05pm.

Will Love Island be on TV on Sunday night?

After the Unseen Bits episode on Saturday, normal service will resume on Sunday (February 9). A brand new episode is scheduled to begin at 9pm on ITV2 and will also run for just over an hour, finishing at 10.05pm.

And this episode will kick-start the final week, according to Radio Times. The race to be crowned the winner and win the prize money.