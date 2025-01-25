Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Love Island: All Stars will return with Unseen Bits on Saturdays 📺

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV2’s winter edition of Love Island will continue this weekend.

Fans might be wondering if Saturday night’s episode is a must watch.

Here’s what to expect on January 25 - and the start time.

It has been another dramatic week in the Love Island: All Stars villa. The first islander has been dumped, while two bombshells quickly joined after to shake things up.

The second week has now come to an end - and fans might be wondering what the plan is for the weekend. ITV2 has confirmed that an episode will air on Saturday nights throughout the season, but there will be a twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s all viewers need to know about Love Island: All Stars tonight. And when regular broadcast service will resume.

Love Island: All Stars cast for 2025 | ITV

Is there a new episode of Love Island: All Stars tonight?

The show will air on weeknights on ITV2 throughout the early months of 2025, but things are a little different on the weekend. Episodes of the hit reality show will be broadcast on both Saturdays and Sundays, but the Saturday night episode will be a recap show.

It will feature behind the scenes footage and unseen moments from the previous days in the villa. So, it is not an essential watch - but it will also be available on demand via ITVX if you can’t watch it live.

Love Island: The Unseen Bits has aired on a Saturday night while the season runs since the second series back in 2016. It was originally called The Weekend Hotlist. It gives viewers a chance to spend a bit more time with the islanders, in ways that perhaps they wouldn’t in a traditional episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is Love Island: All Stars on Saturday?

Like the rest of the series, ITV2 will be broadcasting the latest episode of Love Island: All Stars in the 9pm slot. It will run until 10.05pm, including ad-breaks.

How long will Love Island: All Stars be on for?

ITV2 has not confirmed when the final of Love Island: All Stars will be - but the previous edition ran until February. It lasted for six weeks and concluded on Day 37 (February 19 2024).