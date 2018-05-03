Lorra, lorra laughs promised as tribute to Cilla comes to Falkirk Town Hall

A smash-hit musical stageshow centred on the discovery of 1960s teenage sensation Cilla Black is heading to Falkirk Town Hall next week.

Cilla and The Shades of the 60s is packed full of the late singer-turned-presenter’s biggest hits, as well as those of other famous acts from that decade who transformed the popular music landscape, including Lulu, Tina Turner, Dusty and The Beatles.

The production takes an in-depth look at Cilla’s stellar career, which began after she was discovered at Liverpool’s famous Cavern Club.

Cilla would go on to reach the top of the charts aged just 21 with You’re My World and Anyone Who Had A Heart.

As well as her singing achievements, Cilla also became one of the nation’s favourite television stars, hosting her own self-titled show from 1966 to 1978 before fronting Blind Date, which ran for a record-breaking 18 years.

The effervescent Victoria Jones takes on the lead role in this production and will be supported by Leanne Kyte, Rebecca Lauren and Jazmin Patey-Ford as vocal trio The Shades.

The chance to pay tribute to one of Britain’s most popular performers is one Victoria is loving every second of.

She said: “Growing up in Liverpool, I knew Cilla as a TV presenter but when I discovered her music I was amazed by her vocal range and her emotional depth.

“I find her ballads so beautiful and she portrays heartbreak in a truly moving way.

“Her passion has always inspired me. I’ve always adored 60s music, the songs of that era had such a raw sound which I love.

“In fact, I think I was born in the wrong decade!

“I love performing in this show. We always have a great time on stage and hope that the audience just has a fabulous evening.

“I guarantee lots of great music and a lorra, lorra laughs!”

A run of Cilla and The Shades of the 60s shows proved hugely successful south of the Border last year and the cast is now looking forward to performing in front of a Scottish audience.

Falkirk Town Hall will host Cilla and The Shades of the 60s on Thursday, May 10.

The performance is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm.

Visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org or call the town hall’s box office on 01324 506850 to book tickets.

The cast will also perform at Arbroath Webster Memorial Theatre on Sunday, May 13.