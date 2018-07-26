Little Mix in Falkirk: Places to eat near the stadium

Planning a pre-concert meal is essential when attending a gig — not least when the world’s biggest girl band comes to town.

Around 21,000 Little Mix fans will be heading for the Falkirk Stadium tomorrow night (Friday) to see the quartet perform, meaning queues for food stalls at the venue may be slightly crowded.

Nobody wants to miss any of the action because they’re stood waiting at a snack van so it’s worth considering some nearby eateries beforehand.

We’ve compiled a list of places where you can grab a quick bite before taking in what is sure to be a superb show.

McDonald’s

6, Central Retail Park, Grahams Road, Falkirk, FK1 1LW and Earl’s Gate Roundabout, Grangemouth, FK3 8XP

KFC

Callendar Road, Falkirk, Scotland FK1 1SY

Benny T’s

Mary Street, Laurieston, Falkirk, FK2 9PS

Golden Bird Chippy

3 Callendar Road, Falkirk, FK1 1XS

Frankie and Benny’s

Unit 17, Central Retail Park, Falkirk, FK1 1LW

Nando’s

Central Retail Park, Grahams Road, Falkirk, FK1 1LW

Behind the Wall

14 Melville Street, Falkirk, FK1 1HZ

Pizza Hut

Unit 8, Grahams Road, Central Retail Park, Falkirk, FK1 1LW

Bukharah Indian Restaurant

43 Vicar Street, Falkirk, FK1 1LL

Beancross Family Restaurant

West Beancross Farm, Polmont, Grangemouth, Falkirk FK2 0XS