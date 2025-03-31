Last One Laughing cast: who are comedians on Prime Video show? Full cast
- Last One Laughing has shot to the top of Prime Video’s chart in the UK.
- The comedy show has proved to be a hit with British viewers.
- But who are the comedians who are in the cast?
Last One Laughing has quickly become a hit since landing on Prime Video this month. The UK version features plenty of recognisable faces - that might just have you pointing at the screen like Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Dropping on the streaming service on March 20, the six-part series has shot to the top of the streamer’s chart in Britain. It has surpassed even popular action show Reacher.
Jimmy Carr hosts the show, but who else is on the cast? Here’s all you need to know:
What is Last One Laughing about?
The six-part comedy show sees the sardonic Carr challenge 10 of Britain’s funniest comics to spend the day together without so much as a titter. The rules are simple: laugh and you’re out.
Over the course of the series, they will use every ounce of their comedic talents to try and break their opponents - without cracking up themselves.
And it’s not just their rivals they need to watch out for. The series is packed with comedy cameos, format twists and surprises designed to lure laughs from both the players and the viewers.
The British version is the latest adaptation of the format which originally debuted in Japan as Documental. The French, Italy and German versions have become Prime’s biggest hits in those countries as well.
Who is on the cast of Last One Laughing?
Jimmy Carr - of Eight out of Ten Cats fame - is the host and is joined by special guest Roisin Conaty. You may recognise her from Netflix’s After Life, in which she played Roxy - or Channel 4’s Man Down.
The comedians who are competing not to break and laugh are: Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper, Joe Lycett, Judi Love, Rob Beckett, Sara Pascoe, Lou Sanders, Joe Wilkinson, Harriet Kemsley and Richard Ayoade.
