Last chance to buy tickets for George Michael tribute show in Falkirk

Time is running out for music fans to grab the last few tickets for a show dedicated to the life of George Michael.

The George Michael Story takes place at Falkirk Town Hall on Thursday, August 23 at 7.30pm.

Brendan Carr will play the part of ‘older George’ and the long-time fan is still pinching himself as he gears up for a run of performances.

The 51-year-old even drove 400 miles from his home in Cleland, North Lanarkshire to visit George’s former home in Goring, Oxfordshire last December on the first anniversary of the superstar’s death.

Brendan said: “I’m nervous with anticipation for myself. I’ve never performed in such large venues in that type of environment before so it’s going to be a real change but I’m really looking forward to the show in Falkirk.

“I believe it will be an emotional rollercoaster. I’m sure there will be tears, joy, singing and dancing.”

Visit www.thegeorgemichaelstory.com/tour-dates or call 01324 506850 to book.