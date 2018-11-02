Larbert’s 91-year-old harmonica man goes for Britain’s Got Talent glory

A determined 91-year-old harmonica player hopes it’s a case of fourth time lucky as he bids to blow away the Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) judges and go as far as he can in the competition.

Larbert man Walter Fowler is patiently waiting to hear if he did enough to make it through to the live television stage after once again entering the Glasgow auditions for the ITV contest.

Having spent more than 70 years perfecting his mouth organ repertoire, he is hopeful his latest performance for Simon Cowell and co will be enough to see him progress.

As well as his BGT exploits, Walter, who lives in Union Place, has also played regular shows at various venues across Falkirk district for a number of years, including at the Victoria Inn in Carronshore.

Unfortunately, Walter’s previous BGT performances have seen the retired handyman fall just short of the required standard.

But that hasn’t dented his confidence one bit.

If anything, the comments he received from the judges during his most recent audition have convinced him he could be destined for glory this time around.

He said: “I was told I was the best harmonica player they’ve heard!

“I’ve applied three times but haven’t always got through.

“I was on the television the first time and I was the oldest man at 87.

“My number was 13 before I went on but I’m not superstitious.

“I’m a very fit man. They said I could pass for 60!”