Larbert lad Lewis in London for big day with BBC musicians

A talented percussionist from Larbert is hitting the road and heading for London for an unforgettable day with the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Dedicated musician Lewis Blackwood (14) has been awarded the Robert Lewin Scholarship by the charity Awards for Young Musicians (AYM) and will be playing with the world renowned orchestra at a cross-genre music making session in December.

The Larbert High School pupil will also receive vital financial help from AYM for musical costs and also benefit from other individually tailored support – including mentoring, access to advanced skills workshops with professional musicians, master classes, and opportunities to attend rehearsals with orchestras and other musical partners.

Proud mum Karen Blackwood, a local music teacher, said: “As well as receiving £1000 from Awards for Young Musicians, Lewis has been invited by them to play a newly commissioned piece with the BBC Symphony Orchestra in the Maida Vale Studios in London.”

AYM’s director Hester Cockcroft said: “It’s likely in the future more and more families will become even more reliant on us as opportunities for funding music education become harder to find.”