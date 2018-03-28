Larbert Ale and Cider Festival this weekend

The 10th Larbert Real Ale Festival, hosted by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Forth Valley is taking place this weekend.

The event, aimed at promoting cask ale and cider being sold within local pubs and clubs in the Forth Valley area, takes place at Dobbie hall this Friday and Saturday.

Opening times are Friday, 3pm (1pm CAMRA members) until 11pm and Saturday, noon until 11pm.

Admission price is £5 which includes glass and programme. Admission price is £3 for card carrying CAMRA members.

There will be over 50 ales and ciders available.

For more information on CAMRA Forth Valley and the festival, click here.