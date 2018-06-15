Kapow! It’s a Comic Takeover at Falkirk Library this weekend

Young comic fans will want to head to Falkirk Library this Saturday for fun and games at the comic takeover day.

Kids of all ages can meet the Hulk as he smashes open the takeover, create their own comics, make their own digital art on iPads, play PS4, code their own animation and meet robots.

Launching the Summer Reading Challenge for the library, the event will run from 11am to 3pm and is completely free.

Tom Foster, illustrator of 2000AD, will also be running an art workshop for children over nine years old, which can be booked here.