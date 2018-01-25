In pictures: Pinocchio by Bo’ness Children’s Theatre

Audiences have found that there’s nothing wooden about this show, as Children’s Theatre Bo’ness have taken to the stage this week in Bo’ness Town Hall with their delightful production of Pinocchio.

The children, aged from just nine to 15, have been working extremely hard under the direction of new producer, Jamie O’Rourke, who took over the reigns from Nan McDonald after many successful years.

Dame Barbie Botox, played by the hugely talented Kieran West, commands the stage with maturity beyond his years and has the audience in stitches with his witty one liners.

Her long suffering husband Gepetto, creator of the wonderful Pinocchio puppet is portrayed by Lola Black.

Barbie Botox’s hilarious shop worker (Isla Cadman) expertly involves the audience and constantly creates chaos whilst trying to impress sweet Polly Patchwork (Olivia Pattison).

The script, by Joshua Dixon, transports the audience from Barbie’s Toy Shop to Pleasure Island and of course the ever memorable Under the Sea, complete with hungry whale and the expert sea entertainers Ollie the Octopus (Lucas McCrimmond) and Mollie the Mermaid (Cody Rushford).

As in all the best pantomimes, good is balanced with evil, with Cayla Rushford trying to spoil the panto fun as Wander, the wicked witch. Luckily, the brave hero of the tale, Pinocchio, played by Jemma McGillivray has two fairy godmothers (Abbie Bonnyman and Amy McIntosh) to always save the day with their magic.

Throughout the tale, the ‘Bad Guys’ Trick, Tease and Tickle (Hannah Kritzinger, David Lang and Hollie Brown) mischievously team up with the nasty Stromboli (Jaime Lang) to capture Pinocchio to seek their own fame and fortune.

With classic and new toe tapping numbers, the Chorus and and Principal Dancers bring the stage to life with colourful costumes, energetic routines and sensational singing.

This fun filled production is on at Bo’ness Town Hall until Saturday with performances Thursday, Friday, Saturday (matinee and evening).

Tickets are available from Sarah on 07851202475 and from Sweet Bakery, 13 North Street, Bo’ness.

Cast

Powder Puff – Abbie Bonnyman, Sugar Sweet – Amy McIntosh, Wander – Cayla Rushford, Jimmy – Isla Cadman, Polly Patchwork – Olivia Pattison, Barbie Botox – Kieran West, Gepetto – Lola Black, Pinocchio – Jemma McGillivray, Stromboli – Jaime Lang, Trick – Hannah Kritzinger, Tease – David Lang, Tickle – Hollie Brown, Molly – Cody Rushford, Ollie – Lucas McCrimmond.

Principal Dancers: Charley Manger, Anna McGillivray, Jana Murray, Daniele Shanks, Lucy Shanks, Isla Sinclair and Eva Miller-Watt.

Chorus: Amy Adamson, Eilidh Arthur, Louis Cameron, Taylor Fleming, Erin Horler, Kayla Love, Erin Manger, Dylan McDiarmid, Jessie Mcleod, Morven Nash, Shannon O’Brien, Andrea Robertson, Daisy Salkeld and Amy Young.

Director, Jamie O’Rourke, Musical Director, Calum Campbell and Choreography, Louise Freck.