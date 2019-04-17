IN PICTURES: Glasgow Punk rock band left Denny Library the opposite of quiet

Silence aside for the afternoon, the foursome, made up of front man Jack Wyles, guitarist Steve Long, bassist Mark Buchanan and drummer Greig Taylor performed their hits to a very eager crowd.

Rascalton playing Denny Library Punk band Rascalton playing at library with Get It Loud In Libraries. Supported by the Vaunts.

