What history says about Coleen Rooney’s chances 📺

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleen Rooney is the only woman in the final of I’m a Celeb 2024.

Danny Jones and Reverend Richard Coles are also in the top three.

There have been far more kings of the jungle than queens.

In just a few hours the winner of I’m a Celebrity will be crowned for 2024. Coleen Rooney will be looking to buck the trend of history and become queen of the jungle.

Danny Jones has been named the most likely winner, according to the bookies. But Wagatha Christie is still well within a shout of victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The voting is already open for the final - so if you want to back Coleen to win, you can already cast your vote. ITV have confirmed the start time and how long the show will run tonight (December 8).

How many times have women won I’m a Celeb?

Coleen Rooney is in the final of I’m a Celebrity 2024. Photo: ITV | ITV

Prior to the winner of the 2024 series being announced - out of the 23 past series, women have won it 10 times, while men have won the other 13. The gender gap for winning the show has narrowed significantly in recent years, including a run of five female winners in six years between 2015 and 2020.

Just four women were crowned queen of the jungle in the first 14 series (from 2002 to 2014). But as previously mentioned, female contestants have fared a lot better after 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the former Queens of the Jungle?

It took until the third series before the jungle got its first queen - with Kerry Katona winning the first of two seasons in 2004. The first two winners of the show were men - see all the past victors since 2002 here.

The full list of women who have won I’m a Celebrity is as follows:

Kerry Katona

Carol Thatcher

Stacey Solomon

Charlie Brooks

Vicky Pattinson

Scarlett Moffatt

Georgia Toffolo

Jacqueline Jossa

Giovanna Fletcher

Jill Scott

When was the last time a woman won I’m a Celebrity?

If you have read all of the article, you will have seen how from 2015 to 2020 just one of the winners was a man during that spell of time - Harry Redknapp in 2018. So it has been a lot better decade for women when it comes to winning the ITV show.

The most recent female winner of I’m a Celeb was Jill Scott in 2022 - topping off her triumphant year in which was part of the Lionesses squad who won the Women’s Euros that summer. However the current reigning champion of I’m a Celeb is Sam Thompson and all of the top three were men in 2023.

Do you think Coleen Rooney will win I’m a Celebrity tonight? Share your predictions by emailing me: [email protected].