ITV’s popular reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is back.

First episode airs on Sunday November 17 and it will run until December.

TV schedule and timings have been confirmed for 2024.

I’m a Celebrity returns to ITV tonight for yet another series. The show has been on the air since 2002 and they’ve managed to find even more famous faces to enter the jungle.

Coleen Rooney is one of the big names, while McFly’s Danny Jones is the bookies early favourite. However expect the odds to change a lot as the show goes on and the audiences see more of the campmates.

It has been almost a year since the last episode of I’m a Celebrity aired on ITV, so you might be a bit fuzzy on the TV schedule. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is I’m a Celebrity on tonight?

The hit ITV show will premiere on Sunday November 17 with a feature length 105 minute special episode, starting at 9pm. It will air every night of the week - except on a Saturday - until the final in December.

Fans can expect I’m a Celebrity in the 9pm slot each night it airs, with any changes being announced by ITV.

Is I’m a Celebrity on TV tonight?

The show will air every night - except for a Saturday - between Sunday November 17 and the final. The date of the final will be announced in due course.

So fans of the show will get to gorge themselves on a fresh helping of I’m a Celeb goodness daily over the next few weeks.

Are you watching I’m a Celebrity this year? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].