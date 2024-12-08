The top three for I’m a Celebrity 2024 will jostle it out to be crowned the next king or queen of the jungle. And voting is already open - with the lines reopening following Saturday night’s eviction.

Bookies have named the most likely celebrity to win the show ahead of the final tonight (December 8). Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles are the only celebs left in the jungle after the latest elimination.

With voting already starting, you might be wondering who is the most likely to win. The odds have shifted dramatically over the last week with multiple stars being named favourite at one point or another.

However with just a few hours left before the curtain comes down on this year’s edition of I’m a Celebrity, this is the current favourite - according to Oddschecker. Don’t miss out on the start of the final as ITV have confirmed the timings here.

If you are thinking about placing a bet on the winner of I’m a Celebrity, please make sure you gamble responsibly. Visit Gamble Aware for more information.

